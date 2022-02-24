Man forces his way inside ex-girlfriend’s home, fatally shot by new boyfriend during argument, police say

Lt. R. Willkens describes chain of events that led to deadly shooting on Groveton.

A woman’s ex-boyfriend was killed by her new beau during an altercation at a southeast Houston home late Wednesday, Houston police said.

It happened in the 5500 block of Groveton Street shortly before 11 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the woman and her new boyfriend were inside the home when her ex apparently forced his way inside.

The lieutenant said it appeared the ex-boyfriend was intoxicated and the two men got into an argument and a scuffle ensued.

Police said, at some point, the new boyfriend shot the woman’s former lover in the abdomen and head. He died at the scene, police said.

The new boyfriend told his girlfriend he “did not mean to do it” and ran off before officers arrived, according to police.

Police know the man’s identity, and are asking for him to come forward to talk with officers.

Willkens said Homicide detectives are gathering information from “anyone and everyone” who knows anything.