Suspects in catalytic converter bust caught with ski masks, saws, stolen gun in west Houston, HCSO says

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for thieves to target vehicles for their catalytic converters.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office made arrests Wednesday night in west Harris County.

According to HCSO, District 4 CRU observed a vehicle leaving a high-crime area and a traffic stop was conducted. The CRU recovered five stolen catalytic converters, two saws, a stolen handgun, and four ski masks, deputies said. The suspects were taken into custody and charged with attempted theft.

This catalytic converter bust is the most recent in what has become a growing problem around the Houston area.

On Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office alleged Max Rowland had a saw in his possession and was actively trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said drivers can deter thieves in a few ways:

  • Consider getting a catalytic converter shield, which makes it hard to remove it.
  • Spray it with heat resistant paint. It’ll be too bright to go unnoticed.
  • Lastly, get a mechanic to etch your VIN number on it, so it’s identifiable if stolen.

