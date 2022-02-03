Historic River Oaks Theater will now be operated by Star Cinema Grill

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined officials from the Kimco Realty Corporation to reveal the future of the Historic River Oaks Theater on Wednesday evening.

The historic building, which has been around for over 80 years, will now be operated by the Houston-based dine-in-theater, Star Cinema Grill.

Under the new leadership, Star Cinema Grill will begin “enhancing the cinema experience with a focus on unmatched hospitality, high-quality food and beverages, flawless presentation, and other cutting-edge theater amenities,” according to a press release.

“We are excited about our relationship with Kimco and the many other new partnerships that will play a vital role in the long-term success of the River Oaks Theater,” says President and CEO of River Oaks Theater Omar Khan. “Being a part of the Houston community is something we take great pride in, and as the only locally owned and operated movie theater group, we feel very fortunate to further expand our roots within our hometown.”

Back in March 2021, the owners of the theatre announced the famed hall’s plan to close, indefinitely.

However, the theatre ended up being bought out by Kimco in August 2021.

The group purchased the entire River Oaks Shopping Center in the deal and said they had a “long-term vision for the site that will restore its place as a beloved and celebrated Houston destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

For more, visit RiverOaksTheater.com.