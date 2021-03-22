The final curtain: River Oaks Theatre to close indefinitely

River Oaks Theatre’s last showing will happen Thursday evening as the movie venue plans to shutter indefinitely.

Less than one month ago, news broke that the cinema was at risk of closing as lease negotiations between Landmark Theatres and Weingarten Realty stalled.

[RELATED: River Oaks Theater faces risk of closure as lease comes to an end]

An announcement made on the River Oaks Theatre Facebook page Friday revealed its last day in operation would be this Thursday, March 25.

“We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that was offered to save Landmark’s lease at the River Oaks Theatre,” the post reads. “We still don’t know for sure that we are closing, but we are making plans to shutter on March 25th.”

According to River Oaks Theatre, a group has been formed in an effort to preserve the business.

Ad

Friends of River Oaks Theatre is hosting two events in hopes of saving the longstanding cinema.