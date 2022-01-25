‘Hamilton’ ticket buyers beware: This is what Hobby Center officials want you to know about highly-anticipated Houston performances

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center issued a warning Tuesday to “Hamilton” ticket buyers about the upcoming Houston performances.

“Tickets for this engagement of ‘Hamilton’ are now on sale, however there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices,” a news release said. “The Hobby Center encourages patrons to be diligent and exercise safe ticket-buying practices.”

“Hamilton” will perform in a four-week engagement at the Hobby Center from Feb. 20 – March 22, 2022.

Tickets are on sale at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org, and Ticketmaster.com. These are the ONLY official and authorized primary sellers of “Hamilton” tickets, Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center advised.

Ad

“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine,” the news release continued. “Though it is legal to re-sell tickets in Texas, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance. The Hobby Center encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages.”

To be assured that online tickets for “Hamilton” are valid, and that the price paid is the face-value price, purchases must be made through BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, TheHobbyCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com. When in doubt about where to purchase tickets, check the Hobby Center official website for information at TheHobbyCenter.org. It is always safest to buy from the source.

Ad

Safe Ticket Buying Tips for “Hamilton” in Houston:

· To purchase tickets, go to the official website at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, TheHobbyCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com.

Ad

· Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with the Hobby Center by using photos of the venue, seating charts and images or information about upcoming shows.

· Make note that the official website for the Hobby Center is TheHobbyCenter.org where you can find current and accurate information.

· Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

· Check the official seating map of the venue at TheHobbyCenter.org to be sure seating locations actually exist.

Ad

· If you hear a show is “sold-out,” first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

· You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

· If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.

· If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.