Baytown detective followed, shot at several times by 3 suspects, police say

(From left to right) Melvin Thomas, 33, Travis Menifee, 22, and Ty Thompson, 30, were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say they followed a detective and shot at him several times on Jan. 12 in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas – Three men were arrested after following a detective and shooting at him several times on Jan. 12, according to Baytown Police Department.

The suspects, Travis Menifee, 22, Ty Thompson, 30, Melvin Thomas, 33, -- all of Baytown -- were all charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities said Menifee was already wanted for another aggravated assault charge from a shooting that happened on Jan. 7 on Donovan Street in Baytown.

Around 9 p.m., Baytown Police said detectives were searching for a wanted felon in the 10000 block of Cedar Landing when one detective was confronted by a a group in a SUV that had pulled alongside his passenger door and stopped. The detective said he felt unsafe and left the area but was followed on Highway 146 by the suspects inside the SUV. As the detective was telling the other detectives that he was being followed, the suspects fired several shots at his vehicle before they fled the scene, police said.

Police said at least one of those shots hit the detective’s vehicle as he drove southbound on the freeway. He was not injured.

Officers were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle at a residents along Booker Street. They were detained and brought to the to police station were they were interviewed and charged.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 281-422-8371 or leave a tip with Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427- 8477.