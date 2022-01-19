Man charged in robbery, deadly crash asks for shower, phone call to his mother during court appearance

HOUSTON – Shackled and chained, DaVonte Williams asked for a shower and a phone call to his mother during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The judge also informed Williams about the charges he will face and appointed him a public defender.

Williams is accused of robbing a convenience store and a CVS on Jan. 12. Officials said after the robberies, he led an HCSO deputy on a high-speed chase, which resulted in a deadly crash on Laura Koppe and Lockwood drive.

Autrey Faith Simone Davis, 22, was killed, and her two children -- a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl -- were injured, along with the deputy that collided with their vehicle.

As the surviving victims recover, Williams is charged with interfering with commerce by robbery, which if convicted, could land him up to 20 years in federal prison. He’s also charged with brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, which could get him up to life behind bars.

KPRC2′s legal analyst Brian Wice said Williams could still face state charges based on the federal penalties he’s up against.

“Whatever federal sentence he receives will be served first, virtually day for day, before the Harris County DA’s office ever gets a crack at this guy,” Wice said.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Williams was taken back to the Federal Detention Center. He has a bail and probable cause hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 2 pm.