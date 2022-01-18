60-year-old man accused of threatening his neighbor with gun, deputies say

Alvin Stokes, 60, was charge with terroristic threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

HOUSTON – A man was charged after constables say he threatened his neighbor with a gun in a northwest Houston neighborhood, according to Mark Herman’s Constable Office.

Alvin Stokes, 60, was charge with terroristic threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Deputies said Stokes pointed a gun at his neighbor and told them he was going to shoot them. Deputies were able to locate Stokes and place him under arrest.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $100.

What led up to the conflict was not disclosed.