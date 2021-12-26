Man dead after gunfire exchanged with HPD officers in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two officers and a sergeant shot and killed a suspect after he opened fire on them in southeast Houston Sunday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters at a news conference that HPD received reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of Corder Street near Nathaniel Brown Street and Highway 288 at around 2:41 a.m.

When the officers encountered the man, who was wearing a tactical vest, one of the officers gave commands for him to drop his gun but the man refused to comply, Chief Finner said.

The man began firing at the officers, who protected themselves behind their patrol units and returned gunfire. The suspect was hit and died at the scene.

“No one wants to be involved in an officer-involved shooting,” Chief Finner said. “We don’t talk about the human element enough. It’s been a tough year for our city.”

Chief Finner said as part of protocol, the officers, both with less than three years of service, and the sergeant, a 15-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave as the investigation is underway.

No other injuries have been reported.