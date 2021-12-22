Fort Bend County Judge KP George says he has COVID-19

Since Fort Bend County got the first case of COVID in the State of Texas, my team and I have been working tirelessly to keep Fort Bend as one of the top vaccinated and tested counties in Texas. We have been at the forefront of this fight against the virus and have been successful.

This week my daughter came home for the Christmas holidays and began showing symptoms related to COVID. Out of caution, I decided to get tested for COVID. The test result was positive.

I am fully vaccinated and have not experienced or shown and COVID-related symptoms. This is my first positive test result. I am in good health and spirits, which I attribute to the fact that I am fully vaccinated and received my booster vaccine. Currently, I am in isolation at home for the recommended time as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

At this time, I am in constant communication with my staff and county officials to ensure that all county operations are continuing as normal.

I encourage our Fort Bend County residents who are eligible to get vaccinated, and for those who meet the requirements to take the booster because it is absolutely our best defense against this virus.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George