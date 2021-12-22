Fort Bend County Judge KP George says he has COVID-19

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement George said he took a COVID-19 test as a precaution after his daughter began exhibiting symptoms. George, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus.
George said he isn’t experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home.
News of George’s positive test came hours after he raised Fort Bend County’s COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange, citing a surge in COVID cases and the increasing presence of the omicron variant in the county.
Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.