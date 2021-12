Sarah Ono Jones, a cake artist at Houston’s Common Bond Cakes, put her skills to the test on “Foodtastic,” a baking competition series on Disney+.

According to a post on the Common Bond Cakes’ Instagram page, Jones is featured on episode nine, which is entitled “Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game.”

According to the episode description on Disney+, the cake artist is challenged to make a new video game for the best gamer ever.

The episode is available now for streaming on Disney+.