Watch live: Family of man shot by retired Sugar Land police officer call for independent investigation

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The family of a man shot by a retired Sugar Land Police Department officer in August is now calling on Sugar Land City Council to conduct an investigation into the shooting independent of the police department.

The case is currently under review by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and will be presented to a grand jury in early December.

The Kazi family and their attorney Omar Khawaja will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. today to “demand justice and a full review of all body camera evidence by the grand jury,” per a release.

Ozzy Kazi, 29, was wounded at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 when his neighbor Bart Girder, the retired officer, shot him in the stomach. Police said Girder shot Kazi after he refused to leave the retired officer’s property.

Following the shooting, Kazi was hospitalized and underwent multiple surgeries.

The retired officer has not been charged in the shooting.

The Kazi family said Ozzy Kazi suffers from “mental health challenges.”

