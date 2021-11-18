WATCH: These are all the ways you can watch the partial lunar eclipse

This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno spacecraft flies by. This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation, said Juno's lead scientist, Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS via AP)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is carrying a livestream early Friday morning of the highly-anticipated partial lunar eclipse (the livestream will be right here in this story), but there are plenty of other places to spy the event called a penumbra.

Here are some of the organizations livestreaming the event so you can get the fullest experience:

KPRC: You can watch the livestream of the event starting around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

NASA: You can watch with NASA here.

George Observatory: View the longest Lunar Eclipse of the century at the George Observatory during the early morning hours of November 19. Get tickets here. The eclipse will begin at 1:18 am when the moon slips into Earth’s shadow for 3 hours and 28 minutes, and finishes its final leg of the journey at 4:47 am. This eclipse of the “Frost Moon” is almost but not quite full at 97%. Observatory staff and volunteer experts will be on hand throughout. Arrive no later than 9:30 p.m. on November 18, as the park gates close at 10 p.m.

Griffith Observatory: Griffith Observatory is hosting an online broadcast of the partial (near total) lunar eclipse. The observatory will stream the eclipse live online, weather permitting.

