Man charged after authorities said he pulled gun in a Pasadena ISD school parking lot

PASADENA, Texas – A man is now charged after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say he displayed a gun toward another man on school property.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday in the parking lot of Mellilo Middle School in the 9200 block of Hughes Road.

Officials with Pasadena Independent School District say the incident occurred after a school band concert.

According to court documents and Pasadena ISD officials, Jaykedrick Solomon, 25, was arguing with another man at the parking lot over an apparent custody dispute. That was when deputies say Solomon pulled out a gun from a holster and allegedly “brandished it in a threatening manner,” according to court documents.

Solomon is charged with possession of prohibited weapon on a public school property, documents show. His bond is set at $2,500, and he is set to appear in court on Friday.

Bond conditions for Solomon include no contact with the victims or their families; he is not to possess any guns and/or drugs; he must submit to drug tests; and he must be monitored by GPS.