Man charged with murder in brazen Cypress Station shooting arrested, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted in the brazen shooting deaths of two men in broad daylight is now off the streets, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patrol deputies apprehended Rishaud Womack, 31, on Wednesday. Womack is charged with capital murder in the September shooting deaths of Isiah McCoy, 27, and Reginald “JJ” Jackson, 30, authorities said.

McCoy and Jackson were shot to death outside a Cypress Station apartment complex on Sept. 24. When deputies responded to the apartment complex, located at 910 Cypress Station, they located McCoy dead inside his car. Jackson was found dead on a nearby street, HCSO said.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed a gunman approach McCoy and Jackson while they were in the apartment complex parking lot. The man fired multiple rounds at McCoy before chasing and gunning down Jackson.

The gunman returned to the apartment complex and disappeared from view. Shortly after, surveillance video showed a black Nissan SUV leaving the complex. The SUV driver struck Jackson, who was lying in the roadway, before fleeing the scene, authorities said in a release.

During their investigation, detectives identified Womack as a suspect in the double homicide. After a weeks-long search, Womack was arrested Wednesday. Though deputies located Womack, they did not located the vehicle the black Nissan Murano that the gunman was seen driving away from the scene in September.

Records show Womack was out on bond for burglary of habitation and driving while intoxicated when he allegedly shot McCoy and Jackson to death.

Womack has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007. Prior convictions include possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, evading arrest, burglary of habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.