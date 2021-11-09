Father of fallen Deputy Kareem Atkins presented with special pistol in honor of son

Officials with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office presented the father of a fallen deputy with a special honor in memory of his son.

Deputy Cecil Atkins was given an AR-15 pistol display from dispatcher Jarrett Dyer in honor of his son, Deputy Kareem Atkins, according to Constable Mark Hermann on Facebook. The father and son shared a special bond, not just by blood, but also as “brothers” protecting and serving the community.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot and killed in an ambush attack at a north Houston Bar last month. He was laid to rest on Oct. 25. Two other deputies, Juqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett also sustained gunshot wounds but survived the attack.

Deputies are still looking for the killer almost one month later.

RELATED:

1 Pct. 4 deputy killed, 2 others wounded in ambush outside N Houston bar, authorities say

Ad

‘Entire department is heartbroken’: Constable Mark Herman details ambush in which Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed

Funeral service held for Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Kareem Atkins, who was ambushed at Houston bar