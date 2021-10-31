Man shot, killed in fatal robbery in southwest Houston; suspect in custody, police say

A man is dead and a suspect is now in custody after a robbery turned fatal in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police say he was shot and killed during a robbery in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at the 6300 block of Windswept Lane late Saturday night.

Police responded to a robbery call at around 12:25 a.m. and found a man believed to be in his early 30s on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses told police the suspect had fled the scene in a bluish-green Toyota Corolla, however, they recovered a wallet containing the suspect’s driver’s license. Police did not immediately reveal the suspect’s identity at this time.

A short time later, police say they arrested the suspect without incident. It was unclear if the contents of the wallet led to the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is expected to face murder charges, according to police.