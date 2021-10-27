Cloudy icon
Nearly 50,000 customers without power due to thunderstorms across Houston area, CenterPoint says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – CenterPoint is reporting a total of 49,065 are without power Wednesday due to thunderstorms across the Houston area.

To keep up with outages in your area, go to www.centerpointenergy.com.

In addition to thunderstorms, a tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeast Texas as a part of the advancing cold front moving through this morning. A tornado warning is in place closer to the Texas Louisiana border.

Check here for more weather updates throughout the day.

