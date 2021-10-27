Nearly 50,000 customers without power due to thunderstorms across Houston area, CenterPoint says

HOUSTON – CenterPoint is reporting a total of 49,065 are without power Wednesday due to thunderstorms across the Houston area.

To keep up with outages in your area, go to www.centerpointenergy.com.

In addition to thunderstorms, a tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeast Texas as a part of the advancing cold front moving through this morning. A tornado warning is in place closer to the Texas Louisiana border.

#Houston-area electric customers, with severe weather in our area stay safe and keep up-to-date on outages with our Power Alert Service and Outage Tracker. Go to https://t.co/uNmIv1gkpp to learn more. #houwx https://t.co/TL0btEAv63 — CenterPoint Energy Alerts (@CNPalerts) October 27, 2021

