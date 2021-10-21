5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Oct. 21

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed in the #MeToo era. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Here are things to know for Thursday, Oct. 21:

1. Man charged with murder after store clerk shot to death during attempt robbery, police say

A man has been charged after a convenience store clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Tyrick Nelson, 20, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 55-year-old Carlos Iraheta.

The shooting happened at a Conoco convenience store around 8:40 a.m. at the 8300 block of Gulf Freeway and Bellfort Street near I-45 south.

Police said Nelson walked into the store counter as if he was going to buy something but pulled out a pistol from his waistband and shot Iraheta several times. Police said a witness called 911, and a second witness reported seeing Nelson running from the store and getting into a black vehicle across the street.

Police said officers in the area were able to locate the vehicle and a short car and foot chase ensued.

2. Son arrested, charged after father found stabbed to death on sidewalk in SW Houston, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston, authorities announced Wednesday.

Fidel Macedo, 40, is charged with murder. He is accused of stabbing his 60-year-old father Fidelmar Macedo to death.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 11223 Sandstone Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the home, they found Fidelmar unresponsive on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his torso. Fidelmar was pronounced dead at the scene.

3. Harris County jury returns $30 million verdict against FedEx Freight in deadly crash case

A man whose father was killed in a crash with a FedEx Freight truck said he wants trucking companies to take a close look at safety procedures and training.

“Losing my dad was the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with,” said Andy Cargal, who described his father Joseph “Jay” Cargal as selfless.

Last week, a jury in Harris County returned a $30 million verdict against FedEx Freight and the company’s driver in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Andy and his brother Jack Cargal.

According to court documents, Joseph Cargal was driving a tractor trailer on Highway 59 in east Texas on Sept. 8, 2018 when the FedEx Freight truck veered into on-coming traffic and hit Joseph Cargal head on. The amended petition stated it happened around 1:30 a.m. and it had been raining.

4. Harris Co. prosecutors investigating new claims of fraud against R. Kelly’s former crisis manager

Harris County prosecutors said Wednesday they are investigating new claims of fraud against a Houston man who once served as R. Kelly’s crisis manager.

Darrell Tracy Johnson was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on a 3rd-degree felony charge of aggregate theft. His first court appearance, which was set for Wednesday, was waived due to the court’s COVID-19 protocols.

Johnson is accused of defrauding two people out of $50,000 in 2019 in what investigators say were schemes involving crisis management and real estate investment.

5. Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson trade done this week

There’s been no agreement in place yet, but a trade sending Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins could be done this week, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

This comes as the NFL trade deadline of November 2 is rapidly approaching.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy reports that the Dolphins are now more open to the Texans’ trade demands of three first-round draft picks and more in the second round or impact players.

The Dolphins have been known to be Watson’s desired destination during the process - he has a no-trade clause which gives him some leverage in this situation. Watson has been to the last three Pro Bowls, throwing for 33 touchdowns, running for three more scores, to only seven interceptions last season.

