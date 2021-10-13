5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Oct. 13

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 12: Fans hold signs after the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-1 to win Game 4 and the American League Division Series at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Oct. 13:

1. GRAPHIC: Officials release bodycam footage of shooting that left Senior Officer William Jeffrey dead, wounded Sgt. Michael Vance

During a news conference Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and other law enforcement leaders released bodycam footage related to the September 20 shooting that killed one police officer and wounded another.

“Transparency is transparency and when we said we would release body worn camera footage in all officer-involved shootings, that’s what we meant,” Finner said during the news conference.

The bodycam footage released by HPD shows a suspect fatally shooting one officer and wounding another as well as officers fatally shooting the suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

2. Man accused of stabbing his parents to death in north Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating after they said a husband and wife were found stabbed to death Tuesday evening in north Houston. Police said the couple’s son is suspected of stabbing them.

Officers said they responded to reports of the stabbing at 403 E Tidwell around 9:19 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the two victims with multiple wounds. Officers said they were in the house when they heard noises coming from the back of the residence. According to police, they thought the suspect was possibly in the back of the house, so they called in SWAT officers to assist in clearing the scene.

Investigators said while the officers were in the process of clearing the house, they received a report of an accident on the North Freeway near the Beltway. Detectives said the person involved in the crash, which they later discovered was the victims’ adult son, also had a stab wound.

3. Man accidentally shot by friend while celebrating Astros ALDS win, HPD says

Houston police are investigating after they say a man was accidentally shot by his friend while celebrating the Astros ALDS win on Tuesday.

Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Flintrock around 7 p.m.

Houston police said a man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the Astros win.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

4. “It puts a big burden on employers”: Businesses face tough choices after Gov. Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates

Companies doing business in Texas now face new and complicated challenges after Gov. Greg Abbott this week banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all entities in the state — including private businesses — for employees or customers.

The ramifications for businesses could begin as soon as Friday, when companies that enter into contract work with the federal government will be required to have all employees vaccinated under orders from the White House.

This conflicts with Abbott’s ban on vaccine mandates, putting the many Texas businesses that receive federal contracts in a tough position: Comply with federal law and violate Abbott’s ban, or comply with Abbott and turn down business from the federal government.

5. ASTROS WIN THE ALDS: Houston defeats Chicago 10-1 to advance to American League Championship Series

It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again.

Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year.

Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.

Correa and Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros bounced back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

Next up for Altuve and company is Game 1 of the ALCS against former Astros bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Houston.

