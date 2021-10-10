Have you seen him? Man convicted of stealing over $500K worth of jewelry flees trial, Harris County DA says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man convicted of stealing more than $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry.

In January 2019, Malik Travan Barlow, 26, led Houston police on high-speed chase after burglarizing Houston home, according the district attorney’s office. Barlow escaped but was captured by police just days later.

Barlow was convicted Thursday following a two-day trial, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Saturday. Though Barlow appeared for the first day of his trial, he did not return the next day. He had been free on bond, Ogg said.

Despite Barlow’s absence in court, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The jury took two hours to convict him of theft and evading arrest and another two hours to sentence him, Ogg said.

“Someone knows where he is hiding. Let’s get him off the streets and behind bars, where the jury says he should be” Ogg said. “If you know something, please do the right thing, which could also lead to you collecting a reward.”

Any one with information on Barlow’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.