Have you seen him? FBI searching for suspect dubbed ‘Little Red Riding Crook’ in connection with Westchase bank robbery

FBI is searching for a suspect dubbed as "Little Red Riding Crook" involved in a bank robbery in Westchase

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a robber who stole from a bank in Westchase on Tuesday.

The suspect, whom the FBI have dubbed “Little Red Riding Crook,” walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on 11105 Westheimer Rd. at around noon, wearing a red raincoat-style jacket. He walked toward the counter and showed a note to a teller demanding cash.

He was able to walk out of the building with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

(FBI Violent Crime Task Force)

The FBI described “Little Red Riding Crook” as a white or Hispanic man in his mid 20s, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build, and a thin jawline beard. He was also wearing a blue mask, a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, light jeans, and dark shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

