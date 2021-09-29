Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Have you seen him? FBI searching for suspect dubbed ‘Little Red Riding Crook’ in connection with Westchase bank robbery

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Crime, Westchase, Houston
FBI is searching for a suspect dubbed as "Little Red Riding Crook" involved in a bank robbery in Westchase (FBI Violent Crime Task Force)

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for a robber who stole from a bank in Westchase on Tuesday.

The suspect, whom the FBI have dubbed “Little Red Riding Crook,” walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on 11105 Westheimer Rd. at around noon, wearing a red raincoat-style jacket. He walked toward the counter and showed a note to a teller demanding cash.

He was able to walk out of the building with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

The FBI described “Little Red Riding Crook” as a white or Hispanic man in his mid 20s, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build, and a thin jawline beard. He was also wearing a blue mask, a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, light jeans, and dark shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

