HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for an inmate who they say wandered away near Ellington Airport.

The inmate, 29-year-old Pedro Castillo Hernandez, was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and in restraints when he wandered off, according to the U.S. Marshals.

US Marshals and police are searching nearby areas for the inmate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.