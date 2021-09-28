Famed sketch artist Lois Gibson releases forensic image of skeletal remains found in east Houston field

Sketch created by Lois Gibson based on skeletal remains found in an east Houston field on April 7, 2021.

HOUSTON – Famed Houston Police Department forensic artist Lois Gibson has released a forensic sketch based on skeletal remains of an unidentified man found in east Houston back in April.

The remains were found in the field by joggers at 9600 North Green River Drive at about 2:05 p.m. on April 7.

INITIAL REPORT: Skeletal remains discovered in east Houston field, police say

Officers notified homicide investigators and personnel with the Anthropology Division of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Detectives and an anthropologist confirmed a bone found at the location was a human femur. During the course of the investigation, additional skeletal remains were discovered, which included a human skull.

Ad

Based on the skull, Gibson created the sketch you will see in this story.

HPD believes the victim was a 25- to 35-year-old man, with a small to medium build, medium skin tone and dark hair.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the victim or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.