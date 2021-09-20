Partly Cloudy icon
92º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Texas non-profit helping provide Halloween costumes to children in need

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Texas, Halloween, Y'alloween
Photo does not have a caption

Y’alloween, a Texas-based non-profit, wants to ensure no child is left out this Halloween.

The non-profit started by a Houston teenager aims to provide free Halloween costumes to Texas children in need.

According to its website, Y’alloween has partnered with the Houston Area Women’s Center for this year’s costume drive.

Interested in donating to the cause?

Y’alloween is accepting donations on its website to fund the purchase of new costumes for children in Texas.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email