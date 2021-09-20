Texas non-profit helping provide Halloween costumes to children in need

Y’alloween, a Texas-based non-profit, wants to ensure no child is left out this Halloween.

The non-profit started by a Houston teenager aims to provide free Halloween costumes to Texas children in need.

So excited to launch our charity, Y’alloween!! We’re going to work with communities to provide kids with Halloween costumes!!



According to its website, Y’alloween has partnered with the Houston Area Women’s Center for this year’s costume drive.

Interested in donating to the cause?

Y’alloween is accepting donations on its website to fund the purchase of new costumes for children in Texas.