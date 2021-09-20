Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s family trip to the Houston Zoo sparks controversy

24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott visited the Houston Zoo Sunday with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in tow.

24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott visited the Houston Zoo Sunday with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in tow.

HOUSTON, Texas – 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott visited the Houston Zoo Sunday with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in tow.

The outing unintentionally angered some locals, who said they were inconvenienced by the couple’s visit.

According to the Zoo, while the celebrity family was on a VIP tour on Sunday some visitors were frustrated with how it played out.

Crytsal Stemberger was visiting the zoo with her 3-year-old daughter Cadence and said she was unable to ride the Carousel due to the VIP’s.

“We’re going to the carousel because it’s her favorite thing to do. She does it every time we’re there. We scanned her ticket, she got in line maybe 2 people in or 3 people about to get on the carousel and then they cleared the entire place out,” said Stemberger.

RELATED: Houston Zoo named one of the best in the country

Ad

Kylie and Travis at the Houston zoo. I guess people can’t enjoy the zoo since they had to block it off over them to enjoy. — T E N (@TeNsHoTs956) September 19, 2021

Steph 💛 on Twitter: “Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Travis Scott are in the Houston Zoo RIGHT NOW!!” / Twitter

Stemberger said she tried again later but the carousel was shut down a second time.

“12 kids were in line the first time maybe 14 the second time because it had just reopened,” said Stemberger. “They weren’t as important as this family? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

KPRC contacted the Houston Zoo here’s what they said:

“We closed off the carousel twice for 30 minutes each time today for special guests on a VIP tour,” said Jackie Wallace, a zoo spokeswoman.

She said the area is typically cleared for the safety of everyone and apologized for any inconvenience to zoo visitors.

RELATED: Travis Scott spends Memorial Day weekend with Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi in Houston