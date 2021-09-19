2 people killed in crash involving tow truck in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said two people were killed in a crash involving a tow truck Sunday.

Deputies said the crash happened in northwest Harris County at 9531 Cypress Creek Pkwy (FM 1960) around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling westbound on FM 1960 attempted to make a left turn in front of a wrecker when a crash occurred. Deputies said the wrecker clipped the vehicle making the left, and it lost control, leaving the roadway.

Deputies said two people from that vehicle died and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The district attorney’s office is assisting with the investigation. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this crash.