HISD students struggle to manage stress, new research shows

HOUSTON – According to new research by Rice University, students in the Houston Independent School District struggled to manage stress, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university’s Houston Education Research Consortium said the report of low levels of stress resistance could have a lasting impact on their academic performance, employment and health.

HERC also found that groups of students, including those who were Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, current English learners, special education students or children who were otherwise considered at risk, mostly reported lower levels of social and emotional skills than their peers, according to a release.

“This means that these individuals could lag behind their peers when it comes to long-term success, not only in school but in life,” said Ming Yin, a HERC researcher and the lead author of the briefs.

To learn more about the study and research conducted by students, click here.