4 people face capital murder charges after man shot to death at east Houston motel

HOUSTON – Four people face capital murder charges after a man was shot to death at an east Houston motel.

Suspects John Gallegos, 27, Erica Pererira, 30, and Elizabeth Luna, 30, are charged with capital murder in the 208th State District Court, authorties said in a news release. The fourth suspect, Israel Ventura, remains at large. Ventura is charged with capital murder in the 174th State District Court.

The suspects are accused in the shooting death of Wilfredo Javier Rodriguez Almendarez, 34.

Almendarez was fatally shot in his motel room at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10.

Authorities said a motel housekeeper found Almendarez unresponsive and lying on the floor at about 11 a.m. He had been shot multiple times. The housekeeper called 911, then saw officers investigating an unrelated call at the same address and flagged them down.

During an investigation into Almendarez’s death, officers identified Gallegos, Pererira, Luna and Ventura as suspects in this case. On Tuesday, August 17 Gallegos, Pererira and Luna were all arrested without incident, authorities said in the release. Ventura remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Israel Ventura is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.