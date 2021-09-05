HPD: Man sustains gunshot wound to the head, drives himself to hospital

HOUSTON – A man who police said sustained a gunshot wound to the head while sitting in his parked car drove himself to the hospital in critical condition late Saturday.

Officers said the man was shot at around 7:40 p.m. while sitting in his car, which was parked in a lot near the intersection of Bissonnet and Beechnut Streets.

The victim was talking with another man moments before the shooting occurred. Police said someone pulled up next to the victim’s car in a dark-colored SUV. An argument ensued between the SUV driver and the man the victim had been talking with and at some point the SUV driver fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the victim, injuring him.

The shooting victim, 49, then drove himself to the Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

At last check, he was in critical but stable condition and was expected to survive, police said.

The Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.