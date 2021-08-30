Royal Caribbean breaks ground on new cruise terminal, announces fall 2022 sail dates out of Galveston

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and the Port of Galveston, the fourth most active cruise port in North America, have signed a long-term contract for a new $100 million cruise terminal slated to debut in October 2022.

Royal Caribbean recently broke ground on a new cruise terminal slated to debut next fall in Galveston.

The opening of the new, $125 million cruise terminal comes just in time for the new fall 2022 sail dates out of the Texas port announced by the cruise line.

According to CultureMap, the terminal will serve as the homeport for Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, which will sail seven-night western Caribbean itineraries starting November 2022.

Currently, Galveston, the sole cruise port in Texas, houses Royal Caribbean’s Independence and Liberty of the Seas.

“This new cruise terminal is a game-changer,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, according to CultureMap. “This much-anticipated project will bring 800 new jobs, $1.4 billion in local business services revenue, $5.6 million in state and local taxes, and incredible business development opportunities.”

According to CultureMap, the new cruise terminal will boast modern technological features such as mobile check-in and facial recognition.