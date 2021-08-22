Police seeking two suspects after man injured in shooting at Galveston gas station

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police are seeking two suspects after a man was injured in a shooting at a gas station early Saturday.

At 12:33 a.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department were dispatched to an Exxon gas station in the 4400 block of Ave. J in response to multiple reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to UTMB Health at Galveston for treatment. At last check, he was in stable condition, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The man told investigators he had been shot while he was sitting inside his vehicle. After he was shot, his vehicle struck a concrete pillar in the gas station parking lot, Galveston police said.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles fleeing the location after the shooting. Amongst the vehicles seen leaving the location were two vehicles of interest. A red sedan and a white sedan were observed and have since been located by police, though the drivers themselves remain unidentified and are still being sought, police said.

In a Saturday release, police said there was no clear motive for the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.