Emu at large: Rogue bird seen roaming around Roman Forest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – This week, an emu was sighted roaming around Roman Forest, a small Texas town in Montgomery County.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Roman Forest police warned residents about the big bird.

“Officers have been looking for this Insurance salesman soliciting without a permit around the city today. If seen, let us know. He apparently ducked out in the woods before we could locate him,” the post reads. “But on a serious note, there is an Emu reportedly running at large in the city. Drive carefully and let us know if you see him.”

Needless to say, the post proved quite a conversation starter, spawning dozens of comments.

“Let’s check off the Emu square on the Houston area animal bingo card,” one commenter joked.

“I work for Liberty Mutual, and our emu would be wearing a yellow shirt…” another commenter joked, referencing the insurer’s series of commercials featuring the lovable LiMu Emu.

Other Roman Forest residents shared photos and videos of the bird bounding about the city. In one video the emu is seen knocking on a door and another shows the bird snooping through a garage, earning the moniker Mr. Nosey.

“Caught Mr. Nosey roaming around in my mom’s garage today,” wrote one resident who encountered the emu. “Hopefully he wasn’t hurt by anyone, scared the h*** out of me at first but then noticed he was just roaming around minding his own business enjoying the fresh air.”

It’s not yet known where the emu came from or if it’s been apprehended, so to speak.

The emu is one of the largest bird species in the world.

