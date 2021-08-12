Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

PHOTOS: This is what the end of Texas’ Sen. Carol Alvarado’s filibuster looked like

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Carol Alvarado, filibuster
HOUSTON – Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado ended her 15-hour filibuster against Senate Bill 1, the GOP’s priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.

Here’s a look at the scene just before 9 a.m. Thursday:

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado on Aug. 12, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado on Aug. 12, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)
filibuster (KPRC 2)

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

