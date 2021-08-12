PHOTOS: This is what the end of Texas’ Sen. Carol Alvarado’s filibuster looked like

This is what the end of Texas’ Sen. Carol Alvarado’s filibuster looked like

HOUSTON – Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado ended her 15-hour filibuster against Senate Bill 1, the GOP’s priority bill that would place new restrictions on voting that many opponents say would disproportionately suppress ballots from voters of color and disabled voters.

Here’s a look at the scene just before 9 a.m. Thursday:

Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado on Aug. 12, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

