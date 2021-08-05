WATCH: Olympic Zone - Wednesday, August 4 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Wednesday, August 4 plus a bonus story below.

The story of Hachi, the famously faithful dog

Japan loves lucky cats, but there is also one type of canine companion admired for its loyalty. Sam Brock shares the story of Hachiko, the faithful dog whose legacy lives on in Japan.

The famous and royal faces of Olympic equestrian

Equestrian has a long history of attracting competitors with impressive, and even royal, pedigrees. Natalie Morales looks into the regal history of the Olympic sport, from the British royal family to rock royalty.

Ad

Michael Norman embraces Japanese roots while racing in Tokyo

Michael Norman’s mother, Nobue, was born and raised in Japan. Ahead of racing in Tokyo, the track star discusses his mother’s Japanese roots and his pride in representing the U.S.

Team USA wrestlers aim to dethrone Japan’s wrestling dynasty

Step aside, sumo - the women wrestlers of Japan have dominated the sport at the Olympics, creating a dynasty of success. Naoko Funayama explains how Team USA could dethrone the Japanese greats to claim gold.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 11

From Simone Biles on beam to another victory for the U.S. men’s basketball team, relive the best moments of Olympic Day 11.

BONUS VIDEO: Gus Kenworthy gets hurdling lessons from the experts

Gus Kenworthy visits the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to get a lesson in hurdling from Olympic medalists and track stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Trey Hardee.