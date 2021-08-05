Search underway for dangerous snake after it escaped from enclosure in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Authorities said they’ve been searching for a venomous cobra that escaped from its enclosure at a home in a Grand Prairie neighborhood.

On Tuesday the West African Banded Cobra slithered out of its tank at a residence in the 1800 block of Cherry Street, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department. The owner noticed the dangerous snake missing around 5 p.m.

Animal Services and a venomous snake apprehension professional were called to the home and a searched for the snake through the night with no luck.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said anyone who sees the missing snake should not approach it or attempt to capture it. Instead, they should keep away and call 911 immediately.

Grand Prairie police and firefighters alerted area hospitals to the missing snake and initiated a protocol with Parkland Memorial Hospital to treat a West African Banded Cobra bite in the event someone is bitten.

Venomous snakes are permitted as pets in Texas, though they do require a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department-issued permit. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, anyone who intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releases a venomous, non-indigenous snake from its enclosure may face a Class A misdemeanor penalty, punishable by a fine of between $500 and $4,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.