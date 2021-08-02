Extra day to play: Powerball, Lotto Texas to add third weekly drawing August 23

AUSTIN – Monday will have a new meaning for Texas lottery players!

Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball and Lotto Texas will be drawn every Monday, in addition to Wednesdays and Saturdays on the games’ traditional draw schedules.

Ticket sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22. Drawings for both games will be broadcast each draw night at 10:12 p.m. CT at www.texaslottery.com. Texas Two-Step, Cash Five, All or Nothing, Pick 3 plus Fireball and Daily 4 and Fireball will remain in the Night Draw lineup on Mondays.

“We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to see an increase in the number of prizes awarded on an annual basis. These additional draw days will also help the Texas Lottery increase sales for both games, which most importantly generates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas.”

To prepare for the three-drawings-per-week schedule, a multi-draw stepdown for both games went into effect on Wednesday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 21. Players that choose the multi-draw option when purchasing Powerball and Lotto Texas tickets during the step-down period are limited on the number of draws that can be purchased in advance until Aug. 22 when sales for the Aug. 23 drawings begin. The current Powerball and Lotto Texas play slips will continue to be accepted once the draw schedule changes go into effect.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball grand prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when a man named Andrew Weber of Austin claimed a share of the $564.1 million grand prize with two other winners.