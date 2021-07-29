Teen fugitive evades arrest in Mississippi, escapes police custody in Galveston only to be arrested again, authorities say

GALVESTON – A teen fugitive is back in custody after he managed to evade arrest in Mississippi and escape from authorities in Galveston, police said.

The Galveston Police Department said they were notified by the Moss Point Police Department in Mississippi that a wanted 16-year-old fugitive had fled the state and was possibly hiding out in Galveston.

Police said they conducted an investigation and were able to find the teen at a local business, where they attempted to take him into custody. The teen fought with authorities, but after a struggle, police said they were able to take him into custody.

The teen was put in a juvenile holding cell, but around 7 p.m., the teen managed to escape the cell and flee the police station, authorities said.

Multiple agencies were called to help with a search. Police said during the search, they received multiple calls from people who had seen a young man wearing leg restraints and handcuffs in different locations.

Around 11 p.m., a K9 officer found the teen hiding in the 4200 block of Ave N 1/2. Officers took him back into custody and he was transported to UTMB Health where was treated for minor injuries caused by the K9 officer and released from the hospital.

The teen is charged with two counts of assault of a public officer, escape and the out-of-state warrants. He was transported to the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.