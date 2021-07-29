LIST: National Chicken Wing Day deals you don’t want to miss

Houston – Whether you like it mild, medium, or hot, a chicken wing is always better when it comes with a deal.

Local Houston restaurants are celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with deals and freebies to satisfy everyone’s tastebuds.

Deals are available only July 29.

Thighstop is offering two free bone-in thighs with any purchase.

Location: At participating locations

Hooters is offering 10 free Boneless Wings when customers dine-in and purchase 10 wings of any style.

Location: At participating locations

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with “free boneless Thursday all day,” while supplies last.

Location: At participating locations

7-Eleven is offering free five-count order of bone-in wings when customers buy their first order. The deal is available only through the 7Now and 7-Eleven application. Also, the 7Rewards loyalty program has a BOGO boneless wing skewers deal.

Ad

Location: Delivery only

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s announced on their Facebook page that customers can buy six or 10 boneless wings and get another six or 10 free.

Location: At participating locations

The following locations are places that serve chicken wings. Discounts were not found on their websites, however different flavors and sauces are available locally.

Stuff’d Wings offers mac ‘n’ cheese, pork/beef, chicken and seafood boudain. The chicken is battered and deep fried until it’s crisp, according to its website.

Hours: Tuesdays through Fridays: 12pm to 5pm and Saturdays: 12pm to 6pm or until sellout

Location: 6402 Tierwester St., Houston, TX 77021

This restaurant started as a food truck in 2014. The restaurant serves Asian flavors inspired by their roots, including their famous OG Sticky’s sauce.

Ad

Hours: Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 2311 Edwards St., Suite 190 Houston, TX 77007

Wings of Houston’s website says “It takes our dedicated cooks 10 hours of prepping before you take the first bite.” Locals can expect to find wings, chicken sandwiches, and beers at the food spot.

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations: 2617 Yale, Houston, TX 77008 and 106 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006

What’s your favorite place for wings in the Houston area? Let us know yours in the comments.