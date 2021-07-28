Partly Cloudy icon
Houston man accused of trying to sell $317M worth of non-existent N95 masks to Australian government pleads guilty, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A Houston man accused of scheming to fraudulently sell millions of N95 masks to the Australian government has pleaded guilty, according to a news release by the US Department of Justice.

In April 2020, officials said 56-year-old Arael Doolittle made an attempt to sell 50 million 3M N95 masks he did not have to the Australian government.

Officials said Doolittle was supposed to receive $317 million for the masks, but the fraud scheme was discovered before the transaction could be finalized.

As a result, Doolittle was charged in connection with the pandemic-related fraud. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Doolittle could face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.

