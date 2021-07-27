WATCH: Olympic Zone - Tuesday, July 27 Edition

KPRC 2 presents Olympic Zone Monday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. during the Games

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Tuesday, July 27 plus a bonus story below.

Watch: Learning to fly: how gymnasts learn to trust their equipment

Watch: Brooke Raboutou describes sport climbing’s three disciplines

Watch: Meet the robot Olympic mascots winning hearts in Tokyo

Watch: Best Moments of Olympic Day 4

Watch: How Nebraska’s Jordan Larson became “The Governor”

Watch: The beauty and balance of Japanese bonsai trees

BONUS VIDEO: Gus Kenworthy visits inaugural Olympic skateboarding final

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy roots on Nyjah Huston and Yuto Horigome in the Olympic final for men’s street skateboarding. Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.