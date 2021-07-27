First West Nile case reported in Texas: What you need to know to protect yourself

DALLAS COUNTY – The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that the first case of West Nile has been reported in the state.

According to a news release, the case was discovered in a Dallas County resident and was reported by Dallas County Health and Human Services.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most people exposed to the virus do not get sick, about 20% can experience various flu-live symptoms including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

According to the TDSHS, less than 1% of those who get sick could experience neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.

The TDSHS is urging people to “declare WAR” on mosquitoes in order to protect themselves and their families from diseases spread by mosquitoes, such as West Nile.

WEAR long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.

APPLY insect repellent. Use insect repellent. Use EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

REMOVE standing water. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

It is also recommended that people use air conditioning and make sure screen windows and doors are in good shape in order to keep mosquitoes out of their homes.