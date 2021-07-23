Texas’ sales tax holiday begins in August. Here’s what you need to know.

HOUSTON – Texas’ sales tax holiday is right around the corner. During the three-day event, shoppers will have a chance to save money on school supplies and more, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Shoppers will be able to save money on footwear, school supplies and backpacks from Aug. 6-8. During this period state law exempts sales tax on items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

During the tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by phone, mail, custom order or in-store purchases when either:

- the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

- the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Clothing and school supplies that can be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.