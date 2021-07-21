Partly Cloudy icon
Man shoots relative multiple times during argument, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Rashad Dabeon Williams (2020)
Rashad Dabeon Williams (2020) (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot a family member during an argument last Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 7 a.m., Rashad Dabeon Williams approached a family member outside her apartment and got into an argument with her, according to a release. At some point during the altercation, Williams pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her multiple times, the victim told officers.

Officials said the woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Following the shooting, Williams fled the scene in the victim’s red 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which was recovered at her apartment complex just days later on Monday, per the release. The car keys were found inside the vehicle.

Williams is not in custody, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

