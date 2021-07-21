Galveston man charged with kidnapping, assaulting pregnant woman

GALVESTON, Texas – An 18-year-old Galveston man was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping and assault after he allegedly forcibly kept a 25-weeks-pregnant woman in a residence and assaulted her multiple times, according to the Galveston Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department Patrol Division were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of 54th Street in reference to reports a female was being kept there against her will.

When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming during what sounded like a physical struggle in progress inside the residence, according to a press release from the Galveston Police Department. The officers forced their way inside and found a woman “badly beaten and physically distraught.”

Police also found and detained Christopher Gongora, 18, at the scene.

During an investigation, officers learned the woman met Gongora in Houston on Friday, July 16, and drove her to Galveston. When the woman attempted to leave, Gongora held her captive at the residence and assaulted her multiple times, according to the release. The woman told police Gongora threatened her life and her unborn child’s life.

Ad

Two officers were praised for their efforts to save the woman.

“Officer Childs and Officer Rivera’s heroic efforts saved the life of the victim and her unborn child,” the release read. “The Galveston Police Department is extremely proud of these two officers’ actions and glad this horrible incident is over for the victim.”

Gongora was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping. Gongora was booked into the Galveston County Jail. His bond was set at $120,000.