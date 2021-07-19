5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, July 19

Several fire crews are responding Saturday to a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, according to Spring Fire Department.

Here are things to know for Monday, July 19:

1. Suspected gunman, 2 others killed in shooting at motel in northwest Houston, police say

Police said a suspected gunman, man and woman are dead after a shooting at a motel in northwest Houston Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at the Palace Inn located at 3421 Antoine around 11:05 p.m. According to police, two other people were shot during the incident.

Police said they received a call from a person they believe to be the suspect who said he had weapons and he was going to harm or shoot someone.

“This is what ensued-- He murdered two people on the second-floor balcony. Does not appear this was domestic violence or that he knew the victims. The suspect shot them prior to officers arriving on the scene,” Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department said after officers watched the surveillance video.

2. HCSO: 2 men fatally shot in northwest Houston parking lot

Two men were fatally shot in northwest Houston Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:44 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a location in the 6600 block of Brittmore in west Harris County in reference to a weapons disturbance.

On arrival, deputies located two unidentified Hispanic males in their early twenties unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds down a parking lot.

Paramedics pronounced one victim deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Witnesses reported observing a large crowd gathered outside in the parking lot immediately before the shooting. Several people were observed running from the scene after the shooting.

3. Wrong-way driver, 2-year-old dead following fiery collision on Eastex Freeway, HPD says

Two people -- a wrong-way driver and a two-year-old toddler in another vehicle -- died following a fiery crash on Eastex Freeway early Sunday, Houston police said.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, northeast patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to Eastex Freeway at North Loop in reference to reports a vehicle was driving inbound in the outbound lanes of the freeway.

On arrival, an officer located the suspect vehicle. Before the officer could take any action, the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle. Following the collision, the wrong-way driver’s vehicle caught fire.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were five people, two adults and three children, in the other vehicle. All five people were transported to an area hospital, where one of the children, a two-year-old, later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said several of the others are in critical condition.

4. Splashtown closed after over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak, officials say

Over 100 people were treated Saturday afternoon after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, according to local officials. Investigators believe the leak was some sort of mixture of bleach and sulfuric acid.

According to Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, 31 people were taken to the hospital while 55 refused transport. Officials said those affected were decontaminated before being allowed to leave the park.

As of Sunday morning, all 28 patients treated by the Memorial Hermann medical system had been discharged in good condition, according to representative.

In a statement Sunday, a Splashtown representative said the park will remain closed Sunday and Monday as an investigation into Saturday’s incident continues.

The representative said preliminary findings indicate there was a vapor release in a small outdoor section of the park that quickly dissipated.

5. 5 Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for coronavirus

Five Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives who traveled to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

The five lawmakers are among House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to stave off GOP priority voting bills during the special legislative session. The members who tested positive all have been fully vaccinated, which helps protect against severe illness. All of the lawmakers are showing no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The House Democratic Caucus announced on Saturday that three Democrats had tested positive. After further precautionary testing, two more members tested positive for COVID-19, the caucus announced late Sunday.

