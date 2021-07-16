What’s that smell? Galena Park says it’s LyondellBasell Houston Refinery

HOUSTON – The City of Galena Park said Friday that the unpleasant odor in the area throughout the city is being caused by an incident at the LyondellBasell Houston Refinery, located at 12000 Lawndale in Houston.

Galena Park said Lyondell is working to resolve the issue.

“We, at the City of Galena Park, will continue to monitor the situation,” the social media post reads. “Please see LyondellBasell’s message below. Posted On 7/16/2021 9:34:00 AM: This is a Courtesy message at 9:34:59 AM Friday 7/16/2021 from the LyondellBasell Houston Refinery at 12000 Lawndale in Houston. We are working to address an odor coming from our facility. While unpleasant, the smell does not pose any harm to our workers or community, and there is no need for nearby community members to be concerned or take any action. We regret any concern this odor may have caused. Thank you for calling the CAER Line. Again, we thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Blessings, Esmeralda Moya, Mayo”

KPRC 2 is reaching out to LyondellBasell to determine what exactly happened and what the smell is emanating from and will share updates as soon as they are made available.