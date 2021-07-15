Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Do you recognize him? Montgomery County police looking for help identifying fraud suspect

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Montgomery County, Spring, Crime
Do you recognize him? Montgomery County police looking for help identifying fraud suspect (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of credit card fraud.

According to a news release, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at the Office Depot retail store located at 27500 Interstate Highway 45 North in Spring.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

Montgomery County police urge anyone who knows the male pictured above or has any information about him to call 936-760-5800, or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 21A187722.

