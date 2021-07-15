Do you recognize him? Montgomery County police looking for help identifying fraud suspect

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of credit card fraud.

According to a news release, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at the Office Depot retail store located at 27500 Interstate Highway 45 North in Spring.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

Montgomery County police urge anyone who knows the male pictured above or has any information about him to call 936-760-5800, or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 21A187722.