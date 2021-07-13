Tips steadily coming in as police try to identify man who shot, killed 17-year-old Astros fan

HOUSTON – It has been one week without David, and one week since Paul Castro came face to face with the man who police believe killed his son.

“He haunts me look a ghoul,” Paul Castro told KPRC 2.

Castro and the suspected killer made eye contact for three seconds, but the encounter will haunt the west Houston father for a lifetime.

He wants a name.

“I have faith that the community is going to help us identify him so that he is taken off the streets and no longer poses a threat to my family,” he said.

Castro and his two sons were leaving an Astros game last Tuesday night when a suspected road rage incident ended with his 17-year-old son shot in the head.

David died at a hospital last Thursday.

“It’s been upsetting that no one has come forward, but what I can also say is, I hope the guilt gets to him eventually,” Castro said.

Police said the suspect was driving a white Buick sedan with a large sunroof. The headlights of the car have a yellowish tint and the rims have seven holes.

Ad

“All it takes is for that one person at that right moment to see that and go, ‘Hey, I know that car, I know who was driving that car,’” said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Kahan said Crime Stoppers has been receiving a steady stream of tips.

“They had to go from point A to point B. Where were they before they encountered the Castro family?” Kahan asked. “I don’t think there is any question from our perspective somebody out there knows who was driving the vehicle and pulled out a gun and shot the young man to death.”

Castro is not only pleading with the suspect to come forward but also those who are in his inner circle and have critical information that could help solve the case.

“Who is to say that you won’t make him mad one day and that at some party where he has had too much of whatever, that he pulls out his gun and either ends your life or misses and it’s someone you love because he’s mad at you,” he said.

Ad

If you have information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

The reward now stands at $10,000.