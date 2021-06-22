Man accused of fatally shooting 2 women, firing at officer now charged in case, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is now charged in the deaths of two women and for firing upon Houston police officers in west Houston, police said Tuesday.

Lewis Trinidad Nunez, 46, is charged with murder and attempted capital murder of a police officer. A photo of Nunez, who is hospitalized, is not available for release at this time, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 1000 block of East Tri Oaks Lane about 9:15 a.m.

Officer H. Tran, a nine-year veteran of HPD, who fired his gun in the incident was not hurt. Tran is assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.

The shooting happened after a call regarding a domestic disturbance at an apartment. As officers arrived, a woman ran to the front door of the apartment where the 911 call came from. A man opened the door and shot the woman at close range, in front of a responding officer, HPD said. The officer who witnessed the shooting left his vehicle and ordered the man to drop his weapon. The suspect then shot at the officer and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect several times. The suspect closed the door of the apartment and barricaded himself inside, police said in a news release SWAT officers were called to the scene. The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody. Paramedics transported him to a hospital. Officers found a second woman dead inside. The first woman also succumbed to her injuries.

Ad

Police learned Nunez was the boyfriend of the woman found inside the apartment.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Watch KPRC 2′s initial report on this story in the video below.